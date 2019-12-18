Malawi: Utm Veep Gets to Know People, Ride in Minibuses With Them

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

UTM Party vice president Michael Usi on Monday decided to know and understand pressing issues that affect ordinary Malawians by riding in public transport with them to hear their conversation first hand.

Usi in a minibus Micheal Usi in the minibus

He abandoned his luxurious vehicle in Blantyre where he took a minibus to Limbe through Kamuzu Highway and back to Blantyre via Chitawira and Nkolonkosa townships.

He spent time listening to their conversation which hinged most on economic problems the people were facing due to the unbearable high cost of living.

The majority of the people highlighted the high cost of staple food, maize and fertilizer.

Others even talked about the landmark presidential election case and hoped it would come to a peaceful conclusion.

After finishing his journey, some women passengers broke into an abrupt song, a Usi tinyamuleni as the UTM veep smiled and said to them, "God bless you all."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.