Malawi Army Sends Soldiers to Violence Hot Spot Kasungu

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has sent dozens of soldiers to Kasungu to help quell violence which erupted in two areas on Tuesday.

Soldiers and armored vehicles deployed

MDF trucks full of soldiers were sent to the district following the burning down of a police unit and road block at Nkhamenya trading centre.

Irate people also burnt down three vehicles in protest against police decision to release a notorious habitual suspected thief who has been terrorizing the area.

Helpless police officers fled the police unit and road block as they were overpowered by the angry mob.

At Mtambala village, violence erupted when a dog owned by a Burundian killed a five-year-old child.

People vented their anger by destroying and looting shops owned by Burundians in some areas.

Peace and calm has returned in the district following the deployment of the soldiers.

