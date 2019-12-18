Malawi: Social Media Trends With Release of Gwamba, Lawi 'Akondakitale' Video

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

Charles Dickens' 1859 book The Tale of Two Cities has come to life, again in 2019; thanks to the unexpected musical collaboration of gospel giant Gwamba and afro-soul colossal Lawi in a song 'Akondakitale'.

Gwamba and afro-soul colossal Lawi in a music video 'Akondakitale'.

The musical worlds which Gwamba and Lawi lives are evidently poles apart; yet when music brought them together, they have teared down walls of imagined differences and put up a classical piece that, already, has the world is swimming in seas of hope because of the message it churns out.

Akondakitale is a spiritual piece that--using the allegory of a minibus conductor who takes his due but doesn't give back change--questions the ungratefulness of saints who, even when God gives them everything they deserve, they don't return the simple favour of being loyal to him.

Well, watch the video. "I feel like watching it over and over again. The two guys have done a tremendous job," says one follower on Facebook regarding the video.

Shot in Malawi and South Africa, the video has already generated mixed reactions on social media.

