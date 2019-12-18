Malawi: Hubby Kills Wife Over Maize

Malawi Police in Dowa are hunting for a man who has allegedly killed his wife over disagreements on green maize she sold.

Dowa police spokesperson Gladson M'bumpha said Josam Kapusa from Chauma village killed his wife, Catherane Solomon from Lufeyo village using a hammer.

Sources say the two had just reconciled after a break because the wife complained that the husband was ill-treating her by constantly beating her.

However, the two managed to reconcile last month.

The sources said the husband went to Lilongwe to work on piece works so whilst there, the wife called to inform him that thieves were stealing maize from their garden.

Kapusa is said to have instructed Catherane to sell off all the green maize from the garden.

However, when Kapusa returned from Lilongwe, he demanded money from the wife realized from the sale of the maize which the wife failed to produce.

This was the bone of contention.