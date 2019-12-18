Malawi: Police Detain MEC Warehouse Manager - Makwete Faces Perjury Rap

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Lilongwe on Monday detained Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) warehouse manager whom the Constitutional Court hearing the elections case directed his arrest.

Makwete told the court in his statement that Central Region log books were locked up in Parliament warehouses but, later, it was discovered that the same materials were at MEC warehouses.

Makwete is accused of lying under oath when he told the court that MEC delivered all voting materials for the May 21 elections to parliament as required by law.

However, the court learnt that the materials had not yet been delivered at parliament.

Sources at police headquarters say Diverson Makwete was questioned by senior police officers at police headquarters in Area 30 for five hours.

He was released later but it is not known whether he has been formally charged or not.

Makwete is likely to face perjury charges for lying under oath when he told the court in his statement that Central Region log books were locked up in Parliament warehouses but, later, it was discovered that the same materials were at MEC warehouses.

Justice Healry Ptani said since Makwete was not personally heard, and the court only examined his papers, "it would be appropriate that law enforcement agencies should investigate to see whether his conduct did amount to perjury in these circumstances."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

