Malawi: DPP Tells Youth Not to Go to Court During Ruling On Malawi Poll Case

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has told its cadets and other youth to follow the landmark election case ruling on radio instead of going to the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe.

Dyton Mussa (C) speaking

DPP director of youth Dyton Mussa said this at a press conference party secretary general Grezelder Jefrey held on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

The Constitutional Court is expected to make its ruling on the case early next year.

"We want our youth to remain in their homes and follow the case on radio, that is what we want," said Mussa.

This is in sharp contrast to what the director of youth in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda recently said, telling party officials to ferry people from all corners of the country to the court during the verdict day.

Jefrey told the youth to remain calm and peaceful as the country awaits the court ruling.

She said the DPP would respect the outcome of the court case.

