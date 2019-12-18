Ghana: Bolgatanga Gets Hedge Pension Trust Office

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — As part of efforts to decentralise the services of Hedge Pension Trust (HPT), the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG), has built and inaugurated a new office at Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

Hedge Pension Trust (HPT) is a pension scheme company established and registered with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to offer short and long-term financial services to members of CLOGSAG.

The Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, explained that the association was embarking on a project to construct offices in all the regional capitals of the country to provide easy access to transaction services to its members.

He said already seven regional capitals including Bolgatanga, Tamale, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Cape Coast and Koforidua had received these facilities fitted with equipment that allow easy linkage with headquarters of the HPT in Accra and are operationalized.

He said one did not need to travel to Accra to access any information on his or her contributions and earnings, adding that problems or issues would be dealt with at the local level.

"In order to have easy access to their tier 2 component of the lump sum, the Hedge Pension Trust embarked on establishing centres at all the regions. The Centre would also provide advice and information on tier 3 pension which is called pempamsie," he added.

Mr Addo indicated that through stakeholder engagement with the Inter-Ministerial Committee, NPRA and various consultancies, members retiring in January 2020 would be paid their appropriate lump sums.

"For those who were in service before January 1, 2010, they would will have to be paid accrued benefits or past credit by SSNIT in addition to the lump sum paid by the Trusts in the public sector," added.

Mr Addo urged members to sign onto the tier 3 scheme to benefit fully from the scheme and called on those who are already in the scheme to continue to the scheme to secure a brighter retirement future.

The Chief Executive of Hedge Pension Trust Professor Emmanuel Osei Asiamah, explained that the 'Pempansie Fund' provided tax relief and the monies prudently invested for fair returns and benefits.

Mr Paul Apam, the Regional Chairman, CLOGSAG, expressed happiness and applauded the efforts of the national executives and indicated the facility would ensure speedy transaction as members would no longer be required to travel to Accra to undertake any business.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.