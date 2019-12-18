Ghana: 'Be Ambassadors of Takoradi Technical University'

Takoradi — The Fourth Congregation of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) was held here with a call on the graduating students to be ambassadors of their alma mater.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor John Frank Eshun, said the university successfully turned out 2,414 graduands.

Three hundred and forty-eight were awarded with Bachelor of Technology degrees; 1,784 received Higher National Diplomas, 76 graduands were conferred with CILT Certificates; 42 and 184 graduands received Non-Tertiary Diplomas and HND Competency Based Training (CBT) respectively in Civil Engineering, Construction Engineering and Interior Design Technology Certificates from the National Board for Professional and Technician Examination (NABPTEX).

He told the graduating students to carry along with them the knowledge acquired and be good ambassadors of TTU.

He said his vision was to position the institution as the Centre of Excellence in oil and gas engineering to drive Ghana's economic growth, adding that plans were far advanced to mount new four-year bachelor programmes in Petroleum Engineering, Welding Technology, Gas and Plumbing Technology.

He said to build the capacity of the staff, Petroleum Commission was instrumental in securing scholarship for two members of staff to study petroleum related courses in Canada and to acquire knowledge in stainless steel welding at the prestigious Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.

He commended Baker Hughes and General Electric Company in the oil and gas industry for the support of USD250, 000 for the training.

He said through research TTU was about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Western Regional Coordinating Council to develop, instal and maintain traffic lights in the metropolis.

Prof. Eshun said through its Centre for Research, Innovation and Development and Centre for Development and Entrepreneurship some training was given to small-scale enterprises and artisans within the metropolis and beyond adding "these short courses have been well patronised by the artisans and small-scale traders".

He said 308 brilliant but needed students who needed financial support have been assisted with GH240, 865.00 to study in various fields through the approval of the governing council.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the facilities at the Akatakyi Campus under the sponsorship of African Development Bank through Council for Technical Examination and Training (COTVET) which was completed would be put to full use next academic year.

He said it was a three-storey, 15 unit lecture theatres, two-bedroom, three-storey staff accommodation, two-storey library and ICT Block, welding and fabrication workshop and electrical and plumbing workshop.

The University Council Chairperson, Dr Mrs Henrietta Abane, said that the management team was able to search and appoint a foundation management in the positions of Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Director of Finance.

Dr Mrs Abane said TTU was trying to build and equip the students to strife in a modern economy to face a rapidly changing future.