Ghana: Vodafone, Uber Sign Pact

Vodafone Ghana and Uber have entered into a mutually beneficial partnership that enables their customers to request an Uber ride without data charges.

Vodafone Ghana, as part of this arrangement, has zero-rated the Uber mobile app for its customers, which means that they can access the service for free.

Uber's driver partners and riders, who use Vodafone's mobile internet to connect to the Uber platform, will also not be charged for using the service.

Commenting on the partnership, Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said "We are excited about this strategic partnership, as it will offer great convenience to our customers particularly during this festive season."

"At Vodafone Ghana, we remain committed to finding innovative ways to bring new and rich experiences, which are rare, to our customers. This initiative will bring great relief to Uber's partner-drivers who sometimes run out of data, whilst using the app. The challenges associated with not having data when one urgently needs to request an Uber have also been eliminated," he said.

The industry-first initiative he said was a manifestation of Vodafone's passion for innovation, which runs across its operations including customer experience and rewards.

Jessica Poku, Uber's Country Manager for Ghana, said "we remain committed to driving down costs for our driver partners to help improve overall earnings, and our partnership with Vodafone will help make this happen. Ghanaian riders who use the Vodafone network now have the unique opportunity to request a ride with no mobile data, an option only available on Uber."

"We are excited that this partnership increases and improves access to transportation in the country, through our platform," she said.