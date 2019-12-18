Ghana: 'Move Away From Theoretical Form of Learning'

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has entreated preachers who graduated from Heritage Christian University College (HCUC) to desist from exploiting others for money and power.

According to him, many religious leaders in the country were abusing power and unnecessarily extorting money from the poor citizens.

Addressing the maiden graduation ceremony held for 66 students of HCUC in Accra on Saturday, a speech read on behalf of the minister charged the preachers to serve God faithfully and help sanitise the status quo.

Dr Adutwum noted that the nation was confronted with ethical, moral and spiritual problems and underscored the need for the young pastors to embody themselves in the word of God to change trends.

He lauded the school for placing more emphasis on skills development, adding that "this will enhance knowledge, career and change attitudes to usher the graduands into the job market".

Dr Adutwum reechoed the government's commitment to helping expand the industrial base of the country and stem the tide of graduate unemployment.

Touching on the theme, 'The ultimate value of a university degree in a developing economy', he stated that acquiring a degree was important but charged educational stakeholders to broaden the horizon by moving away from theoretical form of learning.

Dr Adutwum urged institutions in the country to embrace new technology to stay ahead of competition and encouraged the graduands to imbibe with ethical rules, regulations and continue to pursue excellence, integrity and faithful service.

"In satisfying customer needs, aim at producing excellence and not mediocre and average performance,' he added.

Dr Adutwum observed that courtesy and service were missing in many workplaces hence called for change.

Dr Samuel Twumasi Ankrah, President of Heritage Christian College (HCC) explained that the college was a higher educational institution supported by the Church of Christ.

He said the university started as a national Bible institute in 1982 to offer a two- year preacher training and later integrated into HCUC in 2001 to deliver the educational needs of the citizenry.

Dr Ankrah promised management's commitment to position the university as a centre of excellence for career and professional development to serve the needs of individuals seeking professional certification and skill upgrade.

As part of efforts to introduce courses in media studies, he stated that his outfit has begun work to set up HCC media centre to house a television and radio station.

Dr Ankrah advised the graduands to apply the skills and knowledge they acquired to help develop the country and magnify the college.

A total of 30 students were degree holders who pursued courses in accounting, banking and finance, information technology among others in HCC while 36 were diploma holders who studied theology in Heritage Bible Institute (HBI).

Seven students were awarded with citation and certificate for their outstanding performance at the college.

