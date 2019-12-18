Ghana: Bolgatanga Police Thwart Plans of Armed Robbers

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Bolgatanga — The Bolgatanga Police thwarted the efforts of a group of suspected armed robbers, who mounted a barricade to attack passengers at a spot near Walewale, in the Upper East Region, late Sunday night.

Armed with AK 47 assault rifles, the suspected robbers, numbering about six, blocked the road with logs.

Before the police arrived at the spot, the men opened fire at a cargo truck heading for Kumasi, but missed the driver, who alighted from the vehicle to alert other drivers of the situation.

A message was sent to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Police and the personnel arrested one of the suspects, and removed the barricade and gave escort to the vehicles.

The police stopped vehicles heading towards Bolgatanga and informed drivers about the danger.

As the O.A KIA bus, GT 4497-16, on which this reporter was on board took off while being escorted, about 20 vehicles with passengers heading toward Bolgatanga, could be counted parked by the roadside also waiting for police escort.

Traumatised passengers on board the bus could not stop singing praises to the police for the yeoman's work to save life and property.

