Ghana: Vodafone Acquires Vodacom Business Ghana

Vodafone Ghana has announced the acquisition of Vodacom Group's entire stake in Vodacom Business Ghana (VBG) for an undisclosed price.

Vodafone Ghana will assimilate VBG's operations into its existing business, to provide a seamless transition for existing clients and employees.

Vodafone and Vodacom will continue to collaborate in Ghana through a pan-African partnership model for Enterprise clients.

Speaking on the acquisition, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, said "The integration of Vodafone Ghana and Vodacom Business Ghana is inevitable."

"It combines different but similar skills sets, competencies and processes in a way that will significantly enhance go-to-market strategies and operational optimisation. Consolidating our customer bases, products and services portfolios and customer experience approaches will unlock further value for Enterprise customers," she said.

The transaction, which has received regulatory approval, supports Vodacom Group's refocused Enterprise strategy in Africa, which seeks to grow and strengthen its core business.

It also aligns with Vodafone's strategy to consolidate its African assets. Vodacom remains Vodafone's preferred Enterprise partner in Africa and will work with Vodafone Ghana to accelerate all future activities across the continent.

This transaction forms part of the strategic repositioning announced earlier by Vodacom of its Vodacom Business Africa operations that has ultimately resulted in separate partnership arrangements involving its enterprise businesses in Nigeria, Zambia, Angola and Cote d'Ivoire.

Mr Guy Clarke, Managing Director for Vodacom Business Africa, said: "This transaction shouldn't be viewed as Vodacom exiting the Ghanaian market but rather a consolidation of resources and expertise with Vodafone to deliver an improved integrated service to our Enterprise customers within Ghana and across the continent."

"The conclusion of this transaction ensures a single brand presence in the market when addressing Enterprise customer needs. We expect this will ultimately benefit clients through the collective power of the numerous technological advancements and products," he said.