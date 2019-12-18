Ghana: MMA World Champ Presents Belt to Togbe Afede XIV

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

American mixed martial artist (MMA) and current MMA world champion, Bubba Jenkins, has presented his crown to Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV.

Jenkins, who touched down in Ghana some few days ago, is in the country to get in touch with his roots and also help promote the MMA sport.

In light of the love and support he got from his trip, Jenkins has presented his championship belt to Togbe Afede XIV; the one who sponsored for him (Bubba) to visit Ghana.

The world champion's visit to the country, was purposely to help develop the MMA scene in the country and also help him discover his identity as a Ghanaian.

As part of his activities in Ghana, Mr Jenkins visited the forts and castles in Cape Coast, chaired an MMA exhibition fight to see what Ghana MMA could offer and also experienced the flamboyant Accra city night life.

Jenkins, who is overwhelmed by the warm reception he got from the people of Ghana, subsequently presented his Brave Combat Championship belt to Togbe Afede XIV as a sign of respect and honour.

He said the presentation was also to honour Togbe Afede's commitment to make Ghana's MMA rise to the top.

The American's record as an MMA fighter is 14 wins - six of which came by way of knockout, three by submission and five through unanimous decision.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.