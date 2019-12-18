Ghana: New Juaben Municipality Disburse Gh₡81,984 Disability Find

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — The New Juaben Municipal Assembly (NJMA) in the Eastern Region,

has disbursed GH¢81,984 from the District Common Fund as part of this year's Disability Fund to 60 persons with disabilities in the municipality.

The amount being the third batch of money distributed to the PWDs was shared to 32 males and 28 females.

It forms part of an amount total of GH¢171, 984 shared to the PWDs which had GH¢35, 200 and GH¢54,800 already shared respectively in the first and second quarter of this year.

At a ceremony here at Koforidua, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Isaac Appaw Gyasi, said the money was given by the government to extend cash support for business startups, educational, medical, skill development, and entrepreneurial support to the PWDs.

According to him, the GH¢35, 200 was shared in the first quarter to 31 PWDs, GH¢54,800 shared to 33 PWDs in second quarter and the GH¢81, 984 being shared to 60 PWDs was that of the third quarter.

He said the aim for the disbursement was to ensure an inclusive government where support was extended to all, including the less priviledged and vulnerable.

The MCE stated that it was the wish of the government to reduce or eradicate poverty and end situations where people especially PWDs would find it difficult to fend for themselves.

"With these amounts of money given to you, it is our hope that you use them for its intended purposes so that it would be of benefit to you and your families," he stated.

However, he cautioned them not to be carried away by the festive season so that they would rather end up using the money for unintended purposes.

He indicated that the government has PWDs at heart, and appealed to them not to make government's efforts be in vain.

For her part, the New Juaben Municipal Director for the Department of Social Welfare, Madam Evelyn Bansah, revealed that there had been instances where PWDs have accused the social welfare of spending their money.

She said such allegations were false, stating that the disbursement of the funds was done effectively and the process was transparent.

However, she appealed to them to desist from making such false allegations and rather use the money given them for its intended purposes.

She revealed that most of the time, some PWDs do not use the money or items given them for its intended purposes, hence some key results were not been achieved, adding that the PWDs later tend to blame and accuse them.

Madam Bansah indicated that "a monitoring team would go round to ensure that monies and items given to the PWDs are used judiciously to ensure that government's efforts are not in vain".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.