Ghana: New Juaben Municipality Disburse Gh₡81,984 Disability Find

Koforidua — The New Juaben Municipal Assembly (NJMA) in the Eastern Region,

has disbursed GH¢81,984 from the District Common Fund as part of this year's Disability Fund to 60 persons with disabilities in the municipality.

The amount being the third batch of money distributed to the PWDs was shared to 32 males and 28 females.

It forms part of an amount total of GH¢171, 984 shared to the PWDs which had GH¢35, 200 and GH¢54,800 already shared respectively in the first and second quarter of this year.

At a ceremony here at Koforidua, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Isaac Appaw Gyasi, said the money was given by the government to extend cash support for business startups, educational, medical, skill development, and entrepreneurial support to the PWDs.

According to him, the GH¢35, 200 was shared in the first quarter to 31 PWDs, GH¢54,800 shared to 33 PWDs in second quarter and the GH¢81, 984 being shared to 60 PWDs was that of the third quarter.

He said the aim for the disbursement was to ensure an inclusive government where support was extended to all, including the less priviledged and vulnerable.

The MCE stated that it was the wish of the government to reduce or eradicate poverty and end situations where people especially PWDs would find it difficult to fend for themselves.

"With these amounts of money given to you, it is our hope that you use them for its intended purposes so that it would be of benefit to you and your families," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he cautioned them not to be carried away by the festive season so that they would rather end up using the money for unintended purposes.

He indicated that the government has PWDs at heart, and appealed to them not to make government's efforts be in vain.

For her part, the New Juaben Municipal Director for the Department of Social Welfare, Madam Evelyn Bansah, revealed that there had been instances where PWDs have accused the social welfare of spending their money.

She said such allegations were false, stating that the disbursement of the funds was done effectively and the process was transparent.

However, she appealed to them to desist from making such false allegations and rather use the money given them for its intended purposes.

She revealed that most of the time, some PWDs do not use the money or items given them for its intended purposes, hence some key results were not been achieved, adding that the PWDs later tend to blame and accuse them.

Madam Bansah indicated that "a monitoring team would go round to ensure that monies and items given to the PWDs are used judiciously to ensure that government's efforts are not in vain".