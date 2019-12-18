Ghana: Church of Pentecost Darmang Assembly Building Dedicated

Darmang — The Darmang Assembly of the Church of Pentecost (COP) last Sunday dedicated its church building at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

It was dedicated by the Suhum Area Head, Apostle Anthony E.K Ekuban and assisted by Pastor William Tetteh Wayoe, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri District pastor.

The GH¢71,200.00 worth building was funded by the Headquarters National grant, area grant, Darmang Assembly and individual donations.

Reverend ministers, church elders, traditional leaders among others, witnessed the event.

The District Pastor of Marfokrom of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Manasi Agbodekah in a sermon, said the church was God's family and that God builds the church to train and prepare His children for good work.

"As Christians we are saved by the blood and made holy family,' he added.

Pastor Agbodekah urged the church members to be prayerful, read the Bible to help them grow and get closer to God.

He advised Christians to be involved in all church activities to promote the God's work.

Pastor Agbodekah urged the members of the church to take care of the leaders of the church by praying for them and seeking their welfare.

In a brief history about the church, the Presiding Elder of Darmang Assembly, Elder Abraham Amoah Larbi said the church was started in the year 1978 during the era of the then District Pastor Isaac Adu Mensah.

He said the assembly was then part of Nsawam District and was housed in a small palm frond room.

Elder Larbi commended the past presiding elders, members of the church for their contribution and dedication towards the church project.

The Mankrado of Darmang, Nana Akyem Amponsah, urged the church members to promote peace and stability in the area.

He assured the church members of his continuous assistance to promote the work of God in the area.

As part of the occasion, prayers were said for the country, church and the congregation.