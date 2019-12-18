Ghana: Kennedy Mensah Wins LADMA Farmers Award

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor A. Buxton

A 66-year-old crop farmer, Kennedy Enoch Mensah, was adjured the 2019 best farmer for La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA) at the 35th National Farmer's Day celebration at La in Accra.

He received a refrigerator, cutlasses, wellington boots, full piece of cloth, water pumping machine, knapsack and a certificate among other things in recognition for his achievement.

Madam Faustina Yemorkor Yemoh won the best female farmer and Richard Acheampong winning the best fisher folk, with the best municipal institution going to La Wireless Cluster of Schools.

Other six distinguished farmers were also honoured and recognised for their immerse contributions to the agric sector in the municipality.

They were presented with items ranging from refrigerator, cutlasses, wellington boots, full piece of cloth, water pumping machine, knapsack sprayer, soil magic, radio, laptop computers, spade, wire mesh, bicycles, plastic crates and a certificate

Speaking at the programme, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi, said enhancing the productivity and profitability of small scale farmer's to improve their services from subsistence and semi-commercial to commercially viable businesses is the best way to go.

To this end, he said government through the National Buffer Stock Company was purchasing a lot of produce from the farmers to curtail the processing and warehousing challenges faced by farmers in the country.

The assembly, according to the MCE, in its efforts to inculcate agriculture knowledge and appreciation among children in the municipality, has launched a project dubbed "one tree per child".

He said that, under the project, 20,000 coconut seedlings are to be planted within the municipality and an estimated 2,000 seedlings would be planted by the end of next year.

Present at the ceremony was Mr Vincent Odotei Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for La Constituency.

