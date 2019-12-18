Ghana: Wa School for the Deaf Needs Support

The Wa School for the Deaf in the Upper West Region is in need of non-teaching staff and infrastructure to adequately cater for the students and improve academic work.

The headmaster of the school, Sylvester Bayor said many of its security men had not been replaced since they retired months ago while house mothers and labourers were not adequate to attend to the needs of the student population of 245.

"We do not have much problem with teaching staff but security is a problem. We need more security men, labourers and house mothers. The teacher is only in the class room but we need more support from the non-teaching staff,"he said.

Mr Bayor made the appeal on Monday in Accra after he received, on behalf of the school, items worth GH26,000 from the Petroleum Commission (PC) Management Staff Charity Fund.

The items included photocopying machines, boxes of toner, water closet sets, water pumps, Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS) machine and a 4,000 litre water storage tank.

On infrastructure, Mr Bayor said the school was running two streams for kindergarten but the existing structure was insufficient, adding that the provision of teachers' bungalow would keep teachers closer to the children at all times.

The Chief Executive Officer of PC, Egbert Faibille told journalists that the Management Staff Charity Fund had been set up with " bit and pieces of allowances" from management members.

He said it had been set up to provide relief for the needy following their observation from working visits to parts of the country, that there were people who were caught up in challenging situations with no support.

Already, he said 90 dual desks had been provided to two schools in the Western Region including Half-Assini School, while there was a plan to support the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra in the coming days.

Mr Faibille said the management team was aware of challenges of the Wa School for the Deaf and it was considering "a long term relationship" with the school and complement government's effort to make life comfortable for the children.