Ghana: Beeston Montessori School Holds Nine Lessons and Carols

The Beeston Montessori School on Saturday held its Nine Lessons and Carols in celebration of Christmas in Accra.

The event attended by pupils, their parents and friends saw the students clad in dazzling robes and attires as they sang, danced and reenacted the birth of Jesus Christ.

There were poetry recitals, musical performances and plays portraying the historical events that led to the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ms Asieduwaa Opoku, headmistress of the school in her address thanked the students, their families and staff for coming together to have the nine lessons and carols.

She noted that Christmas was a time full of joy and peace and was glad that many came to share in the joy and peace that Christmas brought.

"As we celebrate this event with the students, let us spread this joy and peace to all and live peacefully with one another," Ms Opoku added.

Madam Cynthia Agyeapong, Proprietor of the school urged the students to enjoy the Christmas and help spread the love of Jesus Christ around.

She noted that all 120 students of the school participated in the service, with each class, from Kindergarten Two up to Junior High School One, having a performance at the event.

"The classes were judged on their performance at the service and KG Two were adjudged the overall winner for the service," Madam Agyeapong added.

She wished them a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year adding, "Go and enjoy yourselves, listen to and obey your parents and have a merry Christmas".

Ms Fathya Lambapa, Head Girl at the school in an interview said the event was a wonderful occasion and was glad all students could make it.

She thanked the teachers and staff for their care and love throughout the year and for making the event a success.