Ghana: We'll Issue Permit to Only Disability Friendly Buildings - MCE

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Xah

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly would from early next year only issue building permits for individuals and commercial entities whose buildings are disability friendly.

"We would take away all the barriers to make life for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) more enjoyable," the Municipal Chief Executive, Kofi Ofori has assured.

These were contained a speech read for him during the celebrations to mark the 2019 International Day for PWDs in Accra, last Friday.

The day was observed on December 3, 2019.

He said the measure, by the Assembly, was to take the responsibility towards creating the enabling environment to ensure that Persons with Disability were not excluded because of their impairments.

He said the theme: "Future is Accessible", meant everybody must look towards the future and all the barriers that stood in people's way must no longer exist.

Mr Ofori said in Ghana and Ablekuma for that matter, majority of PWDs were either not employed, under employed, or earn very low wages, than able persons.

He said the Ablekuma Municipal Assembly was vigorously implementing the provisions in the Disability Act by allocating percentage of the Assembly's Common Fund for PWDs.

Mr Ofori congratulated all 65 PWDs who benefited from the scheme last year.

He said they received items like freezers, school fees, wheel chairs, and cash, to enable them to engage in some form of work, instead of begging for alms on the streets.

Mr Alex Edo, a representative from Ghana Blind Union appealed to the government to increase their meagre disability allowances.

He appealed to drivers to have patience for the blind, while crossing major roads in the city, because some recalcitrant drivers run over them.

Some PWDs who pleaded anonymity said most of their members went back to the streets to beg because they found it more lucrative than the meagre allowances given them by the government.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

