Ghana: Ghana Climate Innovation Centre Graduates 20 Entrepreneurs

About 20 entrepreneurs have graduated from the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC)'s business incubator, after receiving 12 months of training and nurturing to expand their businesses.

The entrepreneurs made up of the fourth cohort of the incubator received certificates to begin their entrepreneurship journey with businesses focused on fighting climate change.

The GCIC incubator was aimed at supporting environmental friendly businesses in Ghana to provide solutions for climate change.

According to the Executive Director of GCIC, Ruka Sanusi, the programme urged the graduands to remain resolute and work hard.

"This is where the real steeple chase marathon starts and not the time to get discouraged but rather be inspired to move forward," she stated.

"Entrepreneurs should be focused, resilient and determined in order to get to the level they aspire to be," she stressed.

The GCIC she said was committed to supporting environmental friendly businesses by nurturing them from ideas into sustainable businesses.

Already she said, over 50 businesses have been supported and over 90 jobs created through the incubator as part of the GCIC's contributions to the economy and the preservation of the environment.

Guest speaker for the occasion, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, asked the cohorts to put up a winning attitude in order to survive in the business environment.

Kick starting, he said, was the toughest challenge for businesses but taking the challenge to remain focused would ensure that their businesses survive.

Speaking on behalf of the cohorts, Makafui Awuku expressed their gratitude to GCIC for the support as they have been placed in the right position to expand their businesses.

He said they have already secured partnerships that would help them grow and urged others to take advantage of the programme in subsequent years.