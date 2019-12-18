Ghana: 35-Year-Old Man Electrocuted

A 35-year-old man was on Tuesday electrocuted at Ashiyie Fulani, near Fafraha in Accra.

The deceased, Michael Tetteh Paddy, was said to have climbed a storey building with the aid of a ladder to check a fault on an overhead polytank.

The Head of Public Relations at the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on December 10,at about 11:20pm, a co-tenant to the deceased, reported to the police at Frafraha that Paddy was electrocuted when he climbed the storey building to check a fault on the overhead polytank.

DSP Tenge said the victim was seen hanging on the ladder after he was electrocuted by electrical cables. She said the Ghana National Fire Service assisted the police to remove the body and taken to the Police Hospital mortuary.

In another development, one Senyo Kojo Kwame Djato was apprehended by the police for possessing a single barrelled gun, DSP Tenge stated. She said police retrieved the gun that was wrapped in T shirts, and the gun was taken to the crime laboratory for ballistic examination.