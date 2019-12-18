Ghana: 35-Year-Old Man Electrocuted

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 35-year-old man was on Tuesday electrocuted at Ashiyie Fulani, near Fafraha in Accra.

The deceased, Michael Tetteh Paddy, was said to have climbed a storey building with the aid of a ladder to check a fault on an overhead polytank.

The Head of Public Relations at the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on December 10,at about 11:20pm, a co-tenant to the deceased, reported to the police at Frafraha that Paddy was electrocuted when he climbed the storey building to check a fault on the overhead polytank.

DSP Tenge said the victim was seen hanging on the ladder after he was electrocuted by electrical cables. She said the Ghana National Fire Service assisted the police to remove the body and taken to the Police Hospital mortuary.

In another development, one Senyo Kojo Kwame Djato was apprehended by the police for possessing a single barrelled gun, DSP Tenge stated. She said police retrieved the gun that was wrapped in T shirts, and the gun was taken to the crime laboratory for ballistic examination.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.