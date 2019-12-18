Ghana: Man Grabbed for Robbing 2 Germans

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a German woman and her daughter at Oshiyie beach, near Weija, in Accra.

Nii Quarshie Yaw, suspect, and three other accomplices reportedly robbed their victims of a bag containing a yellow towel, two mobile phones, a digital wristwatch, necklace, ATM card and GH¢240, and bolted.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday, said the suspect was in police custody assisting in investigations.

She said on December 9, 2019, at about 1:30a.m, the victims reported to the police that they arrived in Ghana for a vacation and were robbed.

DSP Tenge said the victims were attacked and robbed of their money, phones and other belongings at 12:30p.m while walking by Oshiyie beach by three young men.

In another development, 17 commercial motorcycle riders were arrested during an operation by the Ayimensah Police, led by Superintendent of Police (Supt) Edward Tetteh, in Accra on Tuesday.

DSP Tenge said the use of motorbikes for robbery activities and other crimes were on ascendancy within the Abokobi-Ayimensah District and its environs.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.