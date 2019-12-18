Tanzania: A Lot of Fake Money Seized, Police Reveal

POLICE in Dar es Salaam have seized millions of shillings of fake notes and the illegal machines used to print them after launching a round-the clock manhunt for the culprits.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone's Special Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said on Tuesday that the seized fake notes and the illegal factory where the printing was being done were arrested at Chanika area on the outskirts of the city.

Their names were not revealed for fear of tampering with ongoing investigations.

Commander Mambosasa said that alongside fake money printing machines, they were found with fake 10 thousands notes amounting to 20.4m/-, two thousand notes worth 1.4m/- and five thousand fake notes worth 4.5m/-.

Other nabbed fake notes were United States dollars worth 13,302,400, equivalent to 30.6m/-. Seized Mozambican metical were eight million, ( 290m/-) in local currency.

He further explained that the suspects were also found with a total of 4.3m of Congolese francs worth 6m/- and Kenyan notes worth 200 shillings, equivalent to about 4m/- and 500 Malawian kwacha.

For his part, the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BOT), Professor Frolens Luoga, said that such economic saboteurs were liable to jail terms if found guilty, but said that there was a need of legal reforms to effect stiff punishment "In some countries these kinds of culprits are sentenced to death, are shot, or declared dangerous people and should be segregated," he said, adding that BoT will soon launch a campaign of educating Tanzanians to easily identify fake notes