Tanzania: Stars Relegated to Cecafa Playoff

MAINLAND side, Kilimanjaro Stars suffered heartb reak after hosts Uganda Cranes left it late to register 1-0 victory in their semifinal clash of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at the KCCA Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Tuesday.

Striker, Fahad Bayo netted with just five minutes to go as Uganda set a date with Eritrea in the final of the annual tournament to be staged tomorrow at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

Following the results, Kilimanjaro Stars will now face Kenya's Harambee Stars in the third place playoff at the same venue tomorrow.

Harambee Stars were dethroned following a humiliating 4-1 defeat from Eritrea in the first semifinal game held at the same venue.

Kilimanjaro Stars put up a hard fight and created several chances in both halves but failed to turn them into goals as Uganda registered their 14th win against Tanzania from 23 meets in Cecafa history.

It was a good start for Kilimanjaro Stars and just five minutes from the kickoff, midfielder Muzamiru Yassin's free-kick was well stopped by Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

The introduction of Juma Abdul on the right wing back gave Kilimanjaro Stars much impetus going forward.

He was defending well all the Mustafa Kizza's crosses from the left flank. In the 25th minute, Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Lukwago stopped Juma Abdul's freekick from 30 yards.

Kilimanjaro Stars goalkeeper and Captain Aishi Manula denied Bayo in a one against one incident in the 27th minute and the rebound was blasted over by Bright Anukani.

In the 35th minute, Kilimanjaro Stars Head Coach, Juma Mgunda was forced to make early changes with goalkeeper Metacha Mnata on for the injured Manula.

In the 41st minute Eliuter Mpepo's effort was easily saved by goalkeeper Lukwago with a one hand.

And, routine save from Lukwago off Nickson Kibabage was virtually the last effort from Kilimanjaro Stars on target before half time.

In the second half, both sides came up strongly looking to break the deadlock and Stars survived a scare after an hour mark, when Mustafa Kizza corner kick delivery was cleared out of danger.

Uganda Cranes piled pressure and in the 54th minute, Shafiq Kagimu shot from a distance was well saved by goalkeeper Mnata.

Hassan Dilunga ought to have put Stars ahead in the 67th minute after he was set through by Ditram Nchimbi inside the box but failed to control the ball after a nice turn and the ball rolled out.

In the 69th minute, referee awarded Uganda Cranes a penalty after Joackim Ojera was tackled by Gadiel Michael into the goal area.

However, Stars players led by assistant captain Kelvin Yondani heavily disputed the decision, pointing to the linesman, who had flagged a foul just outside the box.

Eventually, the penalty decision was cancelled and a free-kick on the edge of the goal area was wasted by Uganda Cranes. In the 82nd minute, Abdul Karim Watambala shot over from distance. It was a good attempt.

Uganda Cranes finally got rewarded for great ball possession with Bayo's goal just minutes before the final whistle.

Bayo headed home Mustafa Kizza's stunning cross from the left, leaving goalkeeper Mnata's effort to stop it in vain.

Earlier, Eritrea registered a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Kenya in the first midafternoon semi-final of the annual championship.

Kenya fell down to striker Oscar Wamalwa's own goal in the 18th minute and failed to recover.

Three second half goals from Abel Solomon Okbay, Michael Habte Gebremesqel and Robel Kidane stamped the victory for Eritrea.

Wamalwa pulled back a goal for Kenya but it was not enough to save the Kenyans from the humiliation.