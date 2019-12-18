Tanzania: Govt to Slash Chemical Use

18 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mbeya

THE Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) has intensified chemical control measures in order to ensure environmental safety and human wellbeing.

GCLA Southern Highlands Zonal Manager, Mr Gaspar Gerald told journalists who are on tour here that the authority has managed to control the use, handling and transportation of chemicals in the area.

He said they have posted two employees at all border posts in order to ensure that only registered and licensed chemicals enter the country.

Mr Gerald said the move to a great extent has been a blessing, noting that since the establishment of the zonal office, they have made great strides in chemical management.

The Zonal Manager said prior, chemical business operators were in their own peril which was a major risk to end users and environment hazards as the control was a bit complicated.

During the four years term of the fifth phase government they have trained chemical business operators and users as well those in their daily activities handle the same.

Mr Gerald said within four years they collected and tested 2580 samples amongst which 68 they had to testify in number of cases.

Moreover, he said, during the same time 221 DNA samples were tested as well. He added that the 2580 samples were in the areas of environment, criminal cases, food and drugs issues and DNA issues.

Mr Gerald said they also managed to constrict their office at a cost of 300m/- and increasing the number of staff from three to 18.

"In 2017 the staff were increased by almost 80 per cent which to a great extent has contributed to efficiency and accountability in regions of Njombe, Songwe, Mbeya, Katavi and Rukwa which falls under my Zone" he insisted.

