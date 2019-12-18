Tanzania: Yanga Drills in Kigoma Impress Mkwasa

YOUNG Africans caretaker Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa believes that the warm up matches his team had in Kigoma have helped a lot to scale up the squad's fitness ahead of busy fixture.

The Jangwani Street side posted two wins against Kigoma United (3-0) and Mwamgongo FC (2-1) as part of their preparation before facing upcoming tough games in the Mainland Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

Yanga face Iringa United in ASFC match at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, as they want to begin a journey of searching two possible trophies this season.

According to the fixture, if it remains unchanged, after the Iringa United clash, Yanga will travel to Mbeya region for two back to back league matches against Mbeya City on the Christmas Eve (December 24th) at Sokoine Memorial Stadium.

Again, Mkwasa's side will face the only unbeaten team so far, Tanzania Prisons at the same venue on December 27th before jetting back to Dar es Salaam for their final league match this year against Biashara United on December 30th at the Uhuru Stadium.

It is a jam packed fixture for the former champions, who eagerly want to snatch maximum points to continue ascending at the top of the league table and pile pressure on leaders Simba SC.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam after Kigoma mission, Mkwasa said the warm up matches have helped much to shape his team prior to the congested fixture ahead.

"It was good to play against teams which do not have formula because we had freedom to try different tactics in a single match," he said.

Mkwasa was particularly impressed with his striking department, saying they can now press and score goals from the chances they create.

"We are still working hard to sharpen much our forward line and so far, there is a good response from strikers like David Molinga and others to continue playing as a unit for the sake of winning games," Mkwasa said.

Slowly but surely, the heat is taking up the city ahead of the season's first traditional derby match between defending champions Simba and Yanga set up on January 4th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba pulled a 1-0 win last season during the last derby encounter with Rwandan hit man Meddie Kagere netting the only goal of the match after being fed by his captain John Bocco deep in the second half.