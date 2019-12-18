Rwanda: Mugunga Steps Down As Kiyovu Head Coach

Dieudonné Mugunga has resigned his position as the head coach SC Kiyovu following the club's recent slump in Rwanda Premier League.

The Green Baggies have all their last four matches.

Former assistant coach, Emmanuel Ruremesha, has immediately taken over as caretaker pending the appointment of a new coach.

Mugunga, commonly known as Buruchaga, is the seventh head coach to part ways with their clubs after 14 matches into the 2019/2020 season. However, he is the second to resign, only after Innocent Seninga was stepped down at Etincelles last month.

Other six managers were fired, starting with Olivier Ovambe who was shown the exit door at Mukura only after five matches. Others sacked coaches this term include; JMV Nduwantare (Gicumbi), Amars Niyongabo (Musanze), Stefan Hannson (Heroes) and former Bugesera tactician Justin Bisengimana.

Kiyovu, who face fourth-placed Mukura on Saturday, are currently in sixth position with 19 points, 15 behind leaders APR.

