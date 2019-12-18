Rwanda to Host 10th Omani Products Trade Show

18 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

Cutting-edge products will be on display at the Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) in Kigali, January 15-18, 2020.

Organised by Ithraa, Oman's investment and export development agency, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Madayn, the four-day show is designed to boost trade relations between Rwanda and Oman.

Held at the Kigali Convention Centre, the exhibition is expected to showcase a host of leading Omani businesses from food and beverage, plastics, textiles, metals and minerals, construction and logistics.

Maymuna Al Adawi, Ithraa's Director for Export Facilitation, said that the economic growth and diversity of economic models has boosted their confidence in the local market.

"With its economy expanding by 8.6 per cent in 2018, Rwanda has proven to be an economic role model for the continent, with leading business analysts singling it out as one of the emerging economies to watch for in terms of investment opportunities, value for money and economic growth," she said.

Ithraa's Director added: "While many African economies known for distinct exports or income streams that have remained unchanged for years, Rwanda has chosen a different path by embarking on a concerted effort to diversify exports and revenue streams. Indeed, this approach has seen services become the leading driver of GDP growth in the past few years, taking over from agriculture. Given the economy's success, we see multiple opportunities in Rwanda for Omani exporters. It's clearly an exciting time to be showcasing Oman-made products in this important African market."

Ayman Al Hsani, OPEX Committee Head, said that Omani products have built a strong reputation internationally, and given Rwanda's diversification plans they are looking to forge long-term and mutually beneficial trade ties.

"OPEX is an excellent opportunity for us initiate those connections and take trade partnerships forward. As we've seen at recent OPEX shows in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE I'm confident the Kigali event will deliver positive results for everyone involved,"Hsani said.

OPEX is a trade show designed to promote Omani products exported to over 140 countries. Since its launch in 2012 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, OPEX has seen a steady increase in the number of participating companies.

"Omani firms understand that business is won at OPEX trade shows and they want a share of that success. The business turnout we've seen in the cities we've taken OPEX to over the years has been fantastic, this reflects the quality of Omani companies exhibiting at the shows. Their products are clearly in great demand," remarked Al Adawi.

The exhibition will include 80 leading Omani businesses representing various industries.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Tags:Rwanda and OmanOmani Products ExhibitionOPEX

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Trade
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.