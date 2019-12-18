Rwanda: Volleyball - Ntagengwa Warns League Rivals After Gisaka Open Success

18 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

On a thrilling day of shocks, surprises and tense drama to round up this year's first ever Gisaka Open volleyball tournament, UTB came out on top as they beat Gisagara in straight sets to win the title.

The two-day tournament, held over the weekend in Kirehe District, also saw UTB scooping the top prize in women's category following their effortless win over IPRC-South in the final.

"We kept our nerve throughout, definitely we deserved the victory," said UTB star Olivier Ntagengwa, who joined the club in September. "We had prepared well, and we (players) were all determined to give it our best."

"Now the challenge is to keep the momentum as we shift focus back on the league. Winning Gisaka Open boosted our morale," he added.

Gisaka Open is the second title UTB have won within two months after clinching the preseason tournament last month.

On top of the trophies, UTB teams (men and women) pocketed Rwf 500,000 each.

