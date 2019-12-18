Nigeria: Missing File Stalls Judgement On Rape of 5-Year-Old Child

18 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — An upper area court judge had to adjourn judgement on a rape case involving a 25-year-old married man and a five-year-old girl after the case file suddenly went missing.

The case had been slated for judgement on Tuesday but toward the end of court session, the judge, Umar Isa of Upper Area Court III in Yola realized that no mention was made of the case which attracted the attention of the public.

The judge then directed a court clerk to get the file but he returned to tell the judge that the file was nowhere to be seen and that the registrar was not on seat to shed more light on its possible whereabouts.

The judge adjourned the case to 4th January, 2020 to the dismay of some members of civil society and women groups who gathered to witness the judgment

"The other time, it was shifted because of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Week and today the file is nowhere to be found".

"We are here full of hope that our quest for justice for a survivor of rape is here at last only to get this shock," said Nuwama Ishaku, the Human Right Desk Officer at the Centre for Women and Adolescent Empowerment, Yola,

Women representatives from Lelewarji ward, the community where the Incident happened, Hadiza Hamidu and Aisha Ahmed, expressed dismay over the delay.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Children
West Africa
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.