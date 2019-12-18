Nigeria: CMD Moves Against Medical Tourism With Digital Clinic, Pet Imaging Tech

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

Healthcare services platform, Concierge Medical Practices, CMD, recently, introduced a digital platform which will enable Health Management Organisations, HMOs, hospitals and corporate bodies engage their clients to virtual wellness services using a technical services firm, GHD platform.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, GHD Group Managing Director, Mr. Godwin Williams, said that the digital clinic will provide opportunity for the subscribers to engage their clients on personalized preventative wellness.

Williams explained: "What we do is to provide a platform that enables the patient to engage a doctor, enables healthcare providers engage their patients, enable the employer to ensure that their employees are well through gaining access to care and prevent them from basic illness.

"The platform will enable HMOs to mitigate risks, engage employees before they get sick. That way, the employees are prevented from incessant visits to the hospital. When employees go to the hospital frequently, it is costly to the HMOs. But with this platform, all the employees gain access and be able to engage the doctor, so that they can be well.

With our platform, a patient can sit at home or work, and contact a doctor."

Also speaking, Medical Director for CMD, Dr Omadeli Boyo said that the system was developed with necessary security features to prevent people's information from being hacked or carried into the public space. The group also unveiled a technology called first Oncology, which makes use of Pet imaging technology to trace cancer anywhere in the body.

CMD Chairman, Dr Benson Cole, said the first Oncology Nigeria is a nuclear imaging project that is aimed at addressing the lack of Pet CT scan services in Nigeria.

