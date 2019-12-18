Nigeria: NLC Chairman in Cross River Kidnapped

18 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Cross River Police Command have confirmed the kidnap of the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ben Ukpepi, at his residence in Akpabuyo local government area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Calabar that the NLC chairman was kidnapped at about 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday by suspected kidnappers.

"The story of the kidnap of the NLC Chairman is true. He was kidnapped in Akpabuyo in his house," said Ms Ugbo, a deputy superintendent of police.

"We got the report this morning. The Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Unit are on top of the situation to rescue him," she said.

A source who did not want to be named told NAN on the phone that Mr Ukpepi was making a phone call within his residence when the abductors took him away.

"His family have been calling his line, but it has been switched off since last night and his abductors have not called up till now," the source said.

(NAN)

