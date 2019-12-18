Nigeria: Gunmen Storm Katsina School, Abduct Three

18 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Armed men on Monday invaded the staff quarters of Science Secondary School Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State and abducted three residents, police said.

Those kidnapped are members of the same family. They include a woman, her sister, and a child.

The woman's husband, Shamsuddeen Yusuf, is a lecturer at Isa Kaita College of Education in the state.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isa, said the criminals invaded the staff quarters on Monday and kidnapped three persons. He said security agents including the divisional police officer were "on top of the situation."

He said the abductors were believed to have come from the nearby Rugu Forest to invade the communities.

A resident of the area said the abductors were yet to communicate with the victims' relatives.

"This is the fourth time these criminals are attacking Dutsin-Ma in less than a month. First they collected N6 million from Dan Bello, a business man residing near Dutsin-Ma market," the source said, asking not to be name for security reasons.

"They attacked Mamu Oil around 9:30pm and brutally killed the security guard. They kidnapped Nasiru Ibrahim Dandanku, a young Customs officer and released him after collecting N4 million."

He said the community was need of extra security to check the invasion of kidnappers

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.