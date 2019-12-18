Sudan: Darfur Peace Movements Council Welcomes Framework Agreement

Khartoum — The Council of the Signatories of Darfur Peace has welcomed the Framework Agreement signed between the government and the People's Movement (North), Aggar which allows the delivery of the humanitarian assistances to the refugees in the war-torn areas.

Chairman of the Media Office and the Movements's Official Spokesman, Adam Awad Ahmed has described the agreement as step forward, calling on the negotiators to go ahead to reach a lasting peace that realizes the aspirations of the affected people.