Sudan: Darfur Peace Movements Council Welcomes Framework Agreement

19 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of the Signatories of Darfur Peace has welcomed the Framework Agreement signed between the government and the People's Movement (North), Aggar which allows the delivery of the humanitarian assistances to the refugees in the war-torn areas.

Chairman of the Media Office and the Movements's Official Spokesman, Adam Awad Ahmed has described the agreement as step forward, calling on the negotiators to go ahead to reach a lasting peace that realizes the aspirations of the affected people.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.