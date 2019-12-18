South Africa: City of Ekurhuleni Suspends Harambee Bus Service

18 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Ekurhuleni has temporarily suspended operations of the Harambee Bus Rapid Transport system.

The suspension it said on Wednesday, is due to an influx of rowdy passengers that have intimidated and threatened drivers and commuters, as well as incidents of vandalism.

"The rowdy passengers are mainly those who commonly use the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) trains, which have been suspended until Friday," said the City.

The Harambee bus operations on the Tembisa--OR Tambo International Airport route will remain suspended until Friday, 20 December to protect bus drivers, commuters and property.

In October the City announced the roll-out of additional buses that service several townships across Gauteng.

