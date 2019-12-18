Sudan: Negotiations Between Government and Armed Struggle Movements to Be Resumed On Wednesday

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The mediation in South Sudan announced the resumption of the negotiation between the Sudanese government and other parties, " Sudan Revolutionary Front and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North" today (Wednesday) to continue negotiations and dialogue on issues that are still on the negotiating table.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by SUNA, the mediation affirmed continuation of the indirect round of negotiations between the parties, which stopped on Monday, for one day.

The members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Yasser Al-Atta, and Ayesha Musa along with the Minister of Justice, D. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, have joined the government delegation in the negotiations in Juba between the government and the armed struggle movements.

Read the original article on SNA.

