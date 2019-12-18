South Africa: Road Safety Efforts Lauded

18 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With the festive season in full swing, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has commended law enforcement officials for their road safety efforts thus far.

"We are seeing signs of progress. We are not where we would like to be just yet but by the looks of things, we are certainly on the right track," Mbalula said.

The Minister on Tuesday inspected the National Traffic Control Centre as well as the Gauteng Central Operations Centre.

He assessed progress made since the launch of the department's Festive Season #LiveBeyondDezemba #ArriveAlive campaign.

The Minister witnessed the collection and collation of national statistics pertaining to South Africa's road network, at the National Traffic Control Centre.

While at the Gauteng Central Operations Centre - one of three such centres countrywide, Mbalula oversaw the freeway network in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, in real time, using live visuals.

Mbalula said officials must be commended for heeding the call on road safety.

"We appreciate traffic officials and police officers who have sacrificed family time in order to keep our roads safe. May they never tire, may they continue to do their work with diligence and excellence" he said.

Last week, the Minister launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign and showcased various on-site technologies used to combat road carnage.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

