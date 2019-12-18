Nigeria: Supreme Court Affirms El-Rufai's Election As Kaduna Governor

18 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a decision of the Court of Appeal which dismissed a petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Reiterating the point made by the appellate court on Wednesday, the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision said the PDP and its candidate failed to prove the issues raised in their allegations and subsequently dismissed the petition.

The PDP and its candidate, Isah Ashiru, had asked the court to set aside the decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Kaduna State tribunal which both affirmed Mr El-Rufai's elections

Mr El-Rufai had been declared winner of the Kaduna state governorship elections with 1, 045, 427 votes, defeating Mr Ashiru with over 200,000 votes.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.