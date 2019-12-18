Nigeria: Buhari Inaugurates Ngige's Wife, 8 Others As Permanent Secretaries

Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore-in the nine newly appointed Permanent Secretaries including, Dr. Evelyn Ngige,wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Recall that the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (Ag. HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, had recently in in a statement signed by Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF), announced that the President approved appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

The new Permanent Secretaries that took the oath of office, are Engr. Musa Hassan, Borno State; Mr. Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State; and Mrs. Olushola Idowu, Ogun State.

The six appointed, according to the geo-political zones' quota, are Andrew David Adejoh, North-Central; Umar Idris Tijjani, North-East; Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, North-West; Engr. Nebeolisa Victor Anako, South-East; Fashedemi Temitope Peter, South-West and Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige, South-South.

