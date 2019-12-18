Sudan Participates in Geneva International Forum for Refugees

19 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — The United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has lauded the efforts being exerted by Sudanin the context of the protection of refugees, stressing the necessity for supporting Sudan in this connection.

This came when the international official was addressing the inaugural session of the activities of the International Forum on Refugees which held during Dec.17-18, in UN Palace, in Geneva.

Interior Minister, General, Al-Terrifi IdrisDafalla who led Sudan's delegation to the Forum, has reviewed Sudan's efforts in the field of protection and sponsorship of the refugees including the provision of the basic services and job opportunities.

He also, Tackled the challenges facing Sudan, top of which, shortage of resources and technical support.

The minister has invited the Commissioner to visit Sudan to inspect its experiences in this regard.

The Forum comes in the context of the implementation of International Charter for Refugees which approved, last year, as international forum that gathers the concerned circles, donors and the decision makers.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

