Botswana: Systems Lose Grip At the Top

Lobatse — Security Systems' grip in the BTC Premiership title race has disappeared after a wobbly run of just two wins from their last six league matches.

Some few weeks ago, the 'Alarm Boys' were five points clear at the top of the league, after winning eight of their opening nine league matches. However, their sparkling form has now deserted them.

Their wobbly run continued on Tuesday night at Lobatse Sports Complex when they were forced to stage a frenetic second half fight to rescue a 1-1 draw against BDF XI.

With regular starter, Thato Ogopotse sitting on the substitutes bench, Systems struggled in midfield with Thabang Rantleru, Kemmy Pilato, Buang Dithebe and Thatayaone Ramatlapeng failing to click, which left veteran striker, Kenanao Kgetholetsile and Pako Gaofose starved of opportunities.

BDF XI controlled the match through Moagi Mokomeng, Godiraone Modingwane and Keeagile Kobe and curved the Systems defence open with ease in the first half.

Abbie Ramodiane and Kobe forced good saves from Systems goalkeeper Joseph Gojamang inside the opening 20 minutes, while Gobe Maphane wasted a glorious opportunity by shooting a good pass from Oratile Taunyane over the post in the 24th minute.

BDF were awarded a penalty in the 39th minute after the referee adjudged Pilato to have pushed Taunyane inside the penalty area as the striker attempted to meet a cross from Kobe.

Kobe took the spot kick and sent Gojamang the wrong way to give 'Matebele' the lead with his fourth goal of the campaign.

Systems however were more energised in the second half after coach Daniel Nare made two attacking substitutions soon after the break by bringing on Morris Ruzivo and Ronald Chikomo respectively, for the ineffective Ramatlapeng and Dithebe.

They became more dangerous and equalised in the 62nd minute through a close range effort by Gaofose after BDF goalkeeper, Tumiso Mashakola parried a stinging shoot from Kitso Mangolo into the unmarked striker's path.

Gaofose had another attempt blocked by Thabiso Khunwane afterwards, while Modingwane wasted good opportunity to regain 'Matebele' the lead after linking with the impressive Kobe later on.

The draw left Systems with 33 points from 15 matches, while BDF XI are in mid table with 17 points from 13 matches.

Nare said he made some changes to the starting XI to give other players a rest because games were coming thick and fast.

"There were new faces that came in to relieve the others because of the workload due to fixture congestion. The congestion is killing even the quality because we are not a professional league. But I thought we deserved better from this match. It terms of exchanges we were better organised. They had a better first half in terms of running us behind the spaces. But I thought we were good. We would take a point," said Nare.

BDF XI coach, Nelson Setshwane said the match was tough and balanced. "We had a very clean and clear first half, which required us to think in the final third. We were able to catch them flat but were clumsy in the first half. They came to us in the second half and we succumbed to pressure," said Setshwane.

He said he was not happy with their position in mid table and it was something they would have to address.

Source : BOPA