Mauritius: Development Bank of Mauritius Opens New Branch in Rose Belle

press release

A new branch of the Development Bank of Mauritius (DBM) as well as its new logo were launched today in Rose Belle. The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, the Chairman of the DBM, Mr Anand Babbea, and other eminent personalities were present at the event.

In his address, Dr Padayachy reiterated Government's vision of promoting the socio-economic development of Mauritius and ensuring proximity with the citizens through the provision of quality and efficient services. The opening of the DBM Rose Belle Branch, he stated, will help to provide assistance to small, medium and micro Enterprises in their endeavours to boost their business activities.

The Minister elaborated on the evolution of the DBM, from an agricultural to a development bank, which has for many years catered to the needs of entrepreneurs by accompanying them in structuring and consolidating their businesses. The Rose Belle Branch, he pointed out, is the sixth one which has been launched in the country. The other Branches are located in Triolet, Goodlands, Curepipe, Flacq and Rodrigues.

Dr Padayachy also commended the DBM's concerted efforts to ensure the progression of the bank and for bringing positive results during these recent years. The Ministry will continue to provide its support to the DBM in the future, he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mr Babbea highlighted that the inauguration of the DBM Rose Belle Branch and the unveiling of the logo mark important milestones for the financial institution in its stride to re-invent itself and ensure quality service-delivery with regards to the array of flexible support facilities that it offers to entrepreneurs.

This initiative, he said, sets out to promote the development of Mauritius while responding to new exigencies in the wake of a banking industry in constant evolution. To this end, he underlined that with the construction of the new Victoria Urban Terminal, in Port-Louis, hawkers will be provided with loans from the DBM at a low interest rate to grow their businesses.