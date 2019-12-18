Nigeria: Super Eagles to Play First 2022 World Cup Match in Benin

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Egbokhan

Benin City — The Super Eagles will play their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Disclosing this Tuesday night here, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick said the match would be played in March after the draw for the global football fiesta would have been conducted on January 21 at the Cairo headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The NFF supremo said a delegation of FIFA would inspect the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium next February to certify it fit to host World Cup qualifiers, expressing confidence that the revamped stadium would pass the litmus test.

"The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium would host the first match of the Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in March 2020.

"This stadium is a state of the art edifice and has all the required facilities to pass the test of the FIFA delegation when they come for inspection to certify this place fit for such a high calibre international match.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.