Mauritius: Assises De L'environnement 2019 Provides Fruitful Platform to Formulate Environmental Strategy

18 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Assises de l'Environnement 2019 has provided a platform for national consultative discussions on environmental issues with a view to adopt a participatory approach geared towards the elaboration of the National Environmental Strategy as well as strategic measures to scale up efforts to address environmental challenges and implement actions for a sustainable environment.

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, was speaking, yesterday, at the closing ceremony of the two-day Assises, held at the Caudan Arts Centre, and according to him this strategic orientation is crucial for the future of Mauritius, the survival of mankind and saving the Earth.

The Minister highlighted that discussions centred around key themes and that the Ministry will take on board the concerns and suggestions raised by the participants for the formulation of the three-year Master Plan. The Plan, he indicated, will eventually be part of the new National Environmental Strategy for 2020- 2030. He also gave the assurance that necessary actions will be implemented to address environmental concerns.

Furthermore, the Minister spoke about the alarming situation that the Earth is facing as environmental degradation is accelerating. Climate change, he observed, remains a major concern while different issues such as plastic pollution and waste management are among the new challenges that need to be addressed.

Mr Ramano pointed out that discussions during the Assises highlighted pertinent issues such as the implementation of the legislative framework; enforcement of existing laws; increasing reliance on fossil fuels; lack of urban planning and absence of an environmentally conscious mindset in the society.

According to the Minister, it is high time that Mauritius re-envisions its strategy and steps forward with bold solutions to avoid an environmental disaster and help save the Earth. This will happen with changing mindsets and the adoption of a new concerted approach, he said.

