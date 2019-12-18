Tanzania: Be Diligent, CDF Urges 400 Officers

THE Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo , has called on all immigration officers to work in accordance with the line of codes of conduct.

He made the appeal while giving closing remarks during a graduation ceremony at Kimbiji in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, where 400 immigration officers successfully completed a threemonth course.

"I understand that everyone here has goals that we wish to achieve but it is crucial to realise that our goals should come after we ensure that our nation is better; hence the nation should come first before any other goal," he said.

He urged the officers to ensure that they work diligently so that the country remains safe and free from illegal immigrants who might destabilise the nation.

The Commissioner General of Immigration, Dr Anna Peter Makakala, advised the newly recruited officers to be disciplined while executing their duties and refrain from corruption.

"I am calling on all new officers to work hard and maintain discipline by avoiding corruption, absenteeism and laziness," she said.

According to Dr Makakala, a total of 400 candidates joined the courses. The training took three months starting from 23rd Sep-tember 2019 to 17th December 2019.

Dr Makakala thanked President Magufuli for offering opportunities for her office to enrol 400 new officers who are expected to increase the department's efficiency.