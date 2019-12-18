Tanzania: Tobacco-Growing Regions in Green Campaign

OVER five million trees will be planted in Tabora and Shinyanga regions as part of the green campaign initiated recently by Japan Tobacco International.

Tabora Regional Commissioner Aggrey Mwanri led the tree planting campaign, which saw 43 primary societies and farmers plant new trees in tobacco growing areas.

RC Mwanri lauded the special campaign which seeks to conserve the environment and protect indigenous trees, saying the scheme was necessary to preserve the species from being phased out by the farmers in their tobacco-tree treatment processes.

Speaking at Maswanya and Migungumalo villages in Uyui District, recently, Mr Mwanri said that JTI Leaf had come as a saviour by complementing the government's efforts to ensure that indigenous trees are preserved.

"They have come up with species, which do not burn fast during the tobacco drying process, hence less of it is used," pointed out the RC.

He also applauded the JTI Leaf for educating farmers on the need to plant trees early before every December 16 and 17 and ensure that the trees do not wither.

During the exercise, the leaders practically led the residents to plant trees and warned that no farmer would be allowed to grow tobacco, unless they plant trees.

At Usindi village-Kaliua district and Imalakoye village- Urambo district, they thanked the farmers for supporting the campaign.

The company planted trees at JTI Leafs woodlots and went on to plant more trees in the primary societies' farms.

The campaign was also conducted at Ugunga in Kaliua, Kasele in Urambo, Ndono in Uyuyi and in Shinyanga Region, where the trees were planted in Itobolo and Nonwe in Ushetu District.

On his part, the JTI Leaf Services Communications and Corporate Affairs Manager, Bright Kiwia said the company would continue complementing government's efforts in conserving the environment.

He said JTI Leaf last season embarked on a mission to install 7000 new burns, which consume less fuel and hence environmental friendly, adding: "In this season, we have so far installed 4,500 in different parts and the target is to also install 7000 burns this season."

Commenting, the JTI Leaf Agro Forestry Manager, Alfadhil Makengo appealed to the government to adopt the two dates of December 16 and 17 every year, as the climax dates for tree planting in tobacco growing areas, a request that was accepted by the RC