Tanzania: Dr Shein Upbeat On Human Rights Protection

At the event held in the 'Sheikh Idriss Abdulwakili Hall' Kikwajuni area, Dr Shein said that public participation in decision making; rule of law; transparency, honesty and accountability are the basis of good governance.

"We practice good governance as we take different steps to improve it. Good governance policy was passed in 2011, which has enabled us to implement the International Human Rights Conventions and launch war against corruption," he said.

The Isles president made the remarks when he graced the International 'Ethics and Human Rights Day' recently.

He said the seventh-phase government under his leadership has improved good governance, leading to the growth of economy, love, unity and trust to the government.

At the event held in the 'Sheikh Idriss Abdulwakili Hall' Kikwajuni area, Dr Shein said that public participation in decision making; rule of law; transparency, honesty and accountability are the basis of good governance.

"We practice good governance as we take different steps to improve it.

Good governance policy was passed in 2011, which has enabled us to implement the International Human Rights Conventions and launch war against corruption," he said.

He said Tanzania was the first country in Africa to establish a ministry responsible for good governance. "The ongoing decentralization- by-devolution is another big step in improving good governance," he added.

Protection of Child rights which include establishment of 'Children's Court' in five regions, equality before the law, he said are other evidence of Zanzibar's commitment in practicing the rule of law.

Promoting gender equality, war against abuse through legal reforms, increasing participation of women in decision-making bodies, and having civil servants commission further strengthen good governance in the country.

Minister for Civil Service and Good Governance, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman lauded Dr Shein for improving good governance, leaders' ethics and accountability.