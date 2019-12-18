Tanzania Nets Ten Goals but Uganda Lift U-17 Title

18 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AISHA Masaka netted seven goals as Tanzania's Tanzanite beat Djibouti 10-0 in their final match of the CECAFA Under- 17 Girls' Tournament on Tuesday.

Despite hefty victory in the match played at the FUFA Technical Centre Njeru in Jinja Uganda, the Tanzanian girls failed to lift the title as hosts Uganda U-17 won the inaugural CECAFA U17 Challenge Cup after beating Kenya 2-0.

Uganda finished top of the pile on 13 points, while Tanzania settled second on 11 points.

Fauzia Najjemba netted the opener for Uganda in the 31st minute and Juliet Nalukenge added the second a minute before the interval. Uganda held on the second half to win the match and title.

In the first match played at the same venue earlier on the day, Tanzania girls produced a glitz football to burry Djibouti in goals avalanche.

Aisha Masaka was unstoppable, scoring seven times. Other goals for Bakari Shime charges were scored by Thabea Munga, Shamimu Ally and Lucia Mrema.

Temporally, Tanzania went top of the pile on 11 points from five matches and prayed that Uganda lose to Kenya in the second match of the day but it never happened as Uganda easily cruised past the Kenyans.

Tanzania won three matches and drew two.

In their opening match, Tanzania girls beat Eritrea 5-0 before they played out to a thrilling three all draw against Burundi, with the latter scoring two late goals to salvage a point.

Kenya finished third on seven points, Burundi are fourth with four points.

Prior to the match coach Shime complained against referee decision to award Uganda a penalty saying it was not fair.

The penalty, which Shime claimed to be 'dubious' helped hosts Uganda to hold his team to a 1-1 draw.

He advised the management of CECAFA to re-examine the protocols of choosing referees if necessary to opt for referees out of the region.

"The aim of CECAFA tournament is to improve the performance of the region's teams but with poor refereeing, there is no flavour in the tournament since it creates mistrust. "I advise the management of CECAFA to pick good referees even from other nations outside East Africa," he said.

