Tanzania: Coffee Marketing Receives New Impetus

THE marketing of Tanzania's coffee of the highest quality domestically and internationally received a fresh impetus with a special training for coffee dealers.

Held recently in Moshi, Kilimanjaro, one of the biggest coffee producing regions in the country, the symposium sought to impart marketing skills to coffee roasters and other stakeholders in the agricultural sub-sector.

The training was conducted by the International Trade Centre (ITC), under the Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP).

The MARKUP Senior Regional Technical Advisor, Mr Safari Fungo, said the programme was meant to provide coffee assessment capabilities which would enable coffee dealers to provide coffee markets according to International standards and meeting customers' requirements.

"Participants of the training whom included coffee roasters, exporters and other stakeholders in the coffee sector were provided with coffee sensory green and roasting skills, a move which would help them produce coffee products required by the markets," he said.

According to Mr Fungo, coffee stakeholders would also be subject to penetration in European market and other global markets based on the good products they would be expected to produce after acquiring the best way of testing coffee through the training programme which was coordinated by ITC in collaboration with the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB).

Mr Fungo continued to say that thousands of entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector have benefited with the intervention provided to them through the MARKUP, which started in 2018.

"The MARKUP programme is aimed at contributing to the economic development of the East African Community (EAC) partner countries by improving market access to the East African region and the European Union.

The programme is financed by the EU whereby in Tanzania, the project supports post-harvest organisations operating in agroindustrial crops like coffee, tea, avocado and spices," he said.

For his part, the TCB Coffee Quality and Sales Manager Mr Frank Nyarusi said the knowledge which the participants were subject to during the training would help coffee traders supply coffee of the highest quality and therefore benefit both traders and farmers alike.

A coffee trader Mr Baraka Mageche expressed optimism that the skills acquired would benefit local coffee dealers by improving the quality of their products and get assured markets abroad.