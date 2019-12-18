South Africa: Langeveldt Confirmed As Proteas Bowling Consultant

18 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler Charl Langeveld t as bowling consultant to the national men's team this summer.

This follows news earlier in the day that Langeveldt had quit as bowling coach of Bangladesh in order to pursue an opportunity with the Proteas.

CSA said via a press statement that Langeveldt would join the squad in camp as soon as possible.

Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets in his 72 appearances for his country. He resumes the bowling coaching role that he played for South Africa from 2015 to 2017 before consulting for Afghanistan and settling in Bangladesh under Russell Domingo.

"I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Proteas," commented CSA Acting CEO Jacques Faul.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jacques Kallis was also confirmed as batting consultant for the Proteas.

The South African team assembled on Wednesday to begin preparation for a full home tour against England.

The nearly nine-week affair will include a four-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.