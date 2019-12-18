South Africa: Langeveldt Confirmed As Proteas Bowling Consultant

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler Charl Langeveld t as bowling consultant to the national men's team this summer.

This follows news earlier in the day that Langeveldt had quit as bowling coach of Bangladesh in order to pursue an opportunity with the Proteas.

CSA said via a press statement that Langeveldt would join the squad in camp as soon as possible.

Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets in his 72 appearances for his country. He resumes the bowling coaching role that he played for South Africa from 2015 to 2017 before consulting for Afghanistan and settling in Bangladesh under Russell Domingo.

"I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Proteas," commented CSA Acting CEO Jacques Faul.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jacques Kallis was also confirmed as batting consultant for the Proteas.

The South African team assembled on Wednesday to begin preparation for a full home tour against England.

The nearly nine-week affair will include a four-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24